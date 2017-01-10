Grassley says Sessions is man of `integrity'

Opening two days of hearings on President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley says fellow Sen. Jeff Sessions "is a man of honor and integrity, dedicated to the faithful and fair enforcement of the law."

Sessions is a member of the Judiciary panel. Democrats on the committee have expressed concerns about whether the Alabama Republican can be non-political in his role as the nation's top law enforcement officer.

Grassley says Sessions is a man "who knows well and deeply respects" the role of the Department of Justice. He noted that Sessions questioned previous attorney general nominees on whether they could be independent.

Like Sessions has previously, Grassley criticized the Obama administration for not enforcing some criminal and immigration laws.