Avalanche over road closes off Colorado highway

Part of a Colorado highway is blocked for several hours after an avalanche covered it with up to 15 feet of snow.



Colorado State Patrol says the avalanche happened early this morning along Vail Pass on Interstate 70. Both sides of the highway had to close as crews worked to clear the snow from the road.



The avalanche partially buried one semi-truck. Authorities say the semi was carrying mail -- and the driver was not hurt. No other vehicles were involved in the direct path of the avalanche.



Officials in Colorado say they expect to have the road open again later today.