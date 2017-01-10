Three charged following Maquoketa robbery and shooting

The Maquoketa Police Department says it has taken three men into custody following a robbery attempt in which a man was shot.

According to police, two men broke into a home in the 1200 block of East Platt Street around 9:28 last night. Officers say 31-year-old Brian Filloon lives in the residence, and was shot during the robbery with a 22 caliber gun. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but Filloon was air lifted to Iowa City Hospitals and remains in serious condition today. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is involved in the investigation, which is still underway.

At this time, 20-year-old Desmond Reeves is facing a charge of Burglary in the First Degree. Police say he is the Dubuque and Chicago areas.

Also facing charges are 18-year-old Andrew Combs and 22-year-old Alex Wright, who are both charged with counts of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Burglary. Both are from Maquoketa, according to police.

