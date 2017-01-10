CONSUMER ALERT: Twinkies being recalled - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

If you still have some Twinkies left over from the holidays -- they may be under recall.

Hostess Brands has issued a voluntary recall for its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies. This is due to a recall by an ingredient provider of its coating over concerns of possible salmonella contamination. The coating contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products.

No illnesses have been reported.

If you have them, Hostess recommends returning them to the store for a full refund.

If you have questions, call 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

