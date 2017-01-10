Closings and Cancellations - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Closings and Cancellations

Posted: Updated:
Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
Connect

CLICK HERE for today's school closings and cancellations. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.