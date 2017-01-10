VIDEO: Crews rescue deer stuck on ice - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Crews rescue deer stuck on ice

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Video captures a deer being saved on the ice in Connecticut.

The doe appeared very skittish; she was reportedly running away from coyotes when she ended up on the ice.

The animal couldn't even get up on the ice. Crews threw a blanket over the deer, and eventually, brought her up to the river bank.

They left her covered in the blanket, hoping she would rest before running off again into the wild.

