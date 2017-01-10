State investigating firefighter training program

Certified or not certified?

Some Iowa firefighters are wondering that about themselves.

Four firefighters in Weldon were told they successfully completed a fire certification program only to learn this week they actually failed.

"It`s not just the Weldon Fire Department, it's departments throughout the state of Iowa that this is going to affect," said Randy Sharp, training officer for the Weldon Fire Department.

In June, the DCI said it was investigating the Fire Service Training Bureau in the State Fire Marshal Division of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Investigators have been looking into scoring and certification for those who took classes from the Fire Service Training Bureau.

The bureau is the only agency in the state that certifies training programs for firefighters.

Former Bureau Chief Randal Novak retired in June. He had been placed on paid administrative leave in April.

Certification and Accreditation Coordinator John McPhee was placed on paid administrative leave in April.

So far, no word on whether the investigation will lead to charges.

Cedar Falls Police Chief Jeff Olson tells KWWL that they're aware of the state investigation into some certifications, but they have not had any problems so far.