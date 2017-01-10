Carbon monoxide sickens 19 players after women's hockey game - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Copy-Carbon monoxide sickens 19 players after women's hockey game

Posted: Updated:

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Officials at a Lindenwood University near St. Louis are trying to pinpoint what caused a carbon monoxide leak that sickened 19 women's hockey players after a game.

KSDK-TV (http://on.ksdk.com/2i0QgYi ) reports that the players were treated at a hospital after falling ill after Lindenwood hosted Wisconsin in Wentzville, west of St. Louis. Most of the victims were Lindenwood players.

Lindenwood Ice Arena remained closed Saturday as maintenance workers try to determine what caused the fumes.

Wisconsin won Friday night's game, 5-1.

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.