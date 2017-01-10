Sidecar expands to historic Waterloo Wonder Bread building

Today a new future for a piece of Waterloo history.

The Wonder Bread building has been sitting in its same location for a long time.

In fact, its been in Waterloo since 1928. It once housed Hostess until they shut down at that location back in 2012.

For some time, the city wasn't sure what to do with it.

That is until two area businesses, Single Speed Brewery and Sidecar coffee decided to team up. Together, they're expanding to the Wonder Bread building.

Their goal is to preserve the building's original signage and even use some materials from the old facility.

Today, Sidecar Coffee opened at 6:30 in the morning.

Singlespeed is expected to open sometime this upcoming spring.