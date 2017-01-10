Iowa family pulls off billboard birthday surprise

Drivers in Beaverdale pass an unusual sign in the neighborhood.

On a billboard is a picture of Dorothy Meng. It reads "Happy 90th Dorothy #NanaFanClub."

Dorothy loved the surprise. Her granddaughter, who got the billboard, also made a print out of the designed that they plan to frame.

Dorothy's family threw her a birthday bash Saturday, with more than 80 friends and family.

Her actual birthday is Tuesday.

Dorothy is a mother to five, grandmother to nine, and great-grandmother to five with another on the way.