Ford is bringing back a classic

Ford Broncos are making a comeback. The automaker confirmed Monday that it plans to start making a new version by 2020.
The vehicle was last manufactured in 1996. No word on exactly what it will look like. The company says the version will be a mid-sized SUV.
That would be close in size to the broncos of the 60's and '70s than to the later models.
Ford's announcement came a day after Fiat Chrysler announced plans to making new versions of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

