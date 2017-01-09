Effigy Mounds quarter set to release next month

The U.S. Mint's next quarter in the 'America the Beautiful' series will commemorate a popular landmark in Eastern Iowa.

Effigy Mounds National Monument will be featured on a quarter, set to be released on Feb. 7.

"Oh it's a huge amount of pride that goes into something like that. Here's a place that we work, a place that tens of thousands of people come to visit, is being honored in a really special way," said Jim Nepstad, superintendent of Effigy Mounds.

He's hoping the release of this quarter will help get more people familiar with the mounds.



"We made sure that the focus of the design that was chosen for Effigy Mounds were the mounds themselves, and hopefully that will tweak people's curiosity a bit and get them to learn a little bit more about the mounds," he said.

If you've ever been to the park, it's likely you recognize the spot featured on the quarter. It's part of the Marching Bear Mound.

"The mounds that are shown on this particular design are actually mounds that appear in this park, so they're not theoretical or hypothetical mounds, they are actually three different mounds in their actual configuration in the ground," he said.

As for how the quarter might affect visitation numbers? Nepstad said they're just not quite sure.

"Whether this increases visitation or not, it's hard to say. We've never had our own quarter before, so we don't have any history to go by, I guess."

The man who designed the quarter is also an Iowa native. Richard Masters graduated from the University of Iowa, and was the one who had the design that won. Nepstad says it's rare to see a designer from the same state as the quarter.

Kerndt Brothers Bank will be the first bank to sell the coin.

They'll have them at a ceremony to launch the quarter at the Allamakee Community School District Gym in Waukon on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10:00 a.m.

They'll be available right after the ceremony with a one-roll minimum ($10 value) and ten-roll maximum ($100).

They will also have them available that day at their Waukon location from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

The quarter will be available at all other Kerndt Brothers Bank locations starting Wednesday, Feb. 8.