Surveillance photos show attempted abduction of 8-year-old boy

The Oklahoma City Police Department released photos Monday of a man who allegedly tried to abduct a child during a wrestling tournament at the State Fairgrounds.

Chilling images of the attempted abduction were captured on a surveillance camera at the Jr. Open Wrestling Championship in Oklahoma City Friday night.

In the photos, the man is seen picking up the 8-year-old boy and attempting to walk away with him.

Police said the child began to kick and scream, prompting the man to put down the boy and walk away.

Witnesses described the man as a heavy set Hispanic or Native American male who is about 6 feet tall, NBC affiliate KFOR reported. He was reportedly wearing a navy blue shirt with letters on the front.

Oklahoma City Police said the man got away. Officials are asking the public for help in identifying the man. Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.