Michael Chamberlain, father of baby killed by dingo, dies

Michael Chamberlain, who waged a long battle to prove his baby daughter was killed by a dingo in Australia's most notorious case of injustice, has died. He was 72.

Chamberlain's ex-wife, Lindy Chamberlain, confirmed on Tuesday that her former husband had died suddenly. Michael Chamberlain's longtime friend, Stuart Tipple, told Australia's Fairfax Media that Michael died Monday night as a result of complications from leukemia.

Lindy was wrongly convicted of murder after their 9-week-old daughter Azaria vanished from their tent during a 1980 camping trip to the Outback.

The mystery surrounding Azaria's disappearance was the most divisive and sensational legal drama in Australian history.

The Chamberlains insisted a dingo snatched their daughter. But prosecutors said that Lindy had slit Azaria's throat and buried her in the desert.

