Flu Season is Getting Worse, CDC Says

Flu season is off and running, right on time, federal health officials said Friday. Two flu-related deaths have been reported in the state of Iowa.

Every state is reporting influenza outbreaks, and it looks a little worse than last year's relatively mild season looked at this point, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu is most widespread in the northwest — California, Washington, Oregon and Idaho — and in parts of the northeast and mid-Atlantic, the CDC reported in its weekly look at the virus.

Flu usually hits the very young and the very old the hardest. Depending on the season, it kills anywhere between 4,000 and 50,000 people a year in the United States. Because each flu case is not counted, public health experts have to estimate flu's toll, and don't get a good picture until the end of the season.

"So far in the 2016-2017 influenza season, Influenza A (H3N2) viruses have been identified most frequently in the U.S.," the CDC says.

This particular strain seems to make people sicker.

"If H3N2 viruses continue to circulate widely, older adults and young children may be more severely impacted," the CDC said.

Flu season usually takes off strong in January in the U.S. and peaks in January and February.