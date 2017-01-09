Athletes compete in Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games

The winter weather can't stop these athletes from taking part in some friendly competition.

"We can come out in the winter, have fun and meet new friends," said Taylor Camden of Lenox.

"What I think is cool, is that we get to compete against people our own age and we just get to have a whole lot of fun," said 13-year old Tabatha Foote.

More than 300 adults and children from around the state in Dubuque competing in the Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games. "I am taking part in a figure skating preliminary preparing for the actual competition tomorrow," Jason Halkias of Davenport.

For many of the Olympians with disabilities, this is a chance to show what they can do...like this mother, daughter duo Elke and Sonia. With a little patience and effort, Sonia's abilities are more than noticeable. "It also shows their capabilities...There's much more in the special needs adult or child than people, the average people thinks there is," said Elke Nelson.

For some athletes, this sporting event is about their passion. "It's just so fun, so passionate. I don't know, I just love doing it, you know. I always love coming here every year," added Jason.

The winter games continues Tuesday with finals in each sport. Alpine skiing is also taking place at Sundown Mountain Resort.

For more information, visit: http://www.soiowa.org/