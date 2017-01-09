Oklahoma-based company buys Terex facility in Waverly - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Oklahoma-based company buys Terex facility in Waverly

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
The vacant Terex manufacturing facility will now be home to a company based out of Oklahoma City.  CMI Roadbuilding Inc. bought the building in Waverly and plans to begin bringing in people this year. 

Terex, a crane manufacturing business, shut down last July, leaving about 175 people without a job.  Bill Werger, Waverly City Attorney and Director of Community and Economic Development says CMI is reaching out to former Terex employees.

Previous Story - http://www.kwwl.com/story/32484252/2016/07/Tuesday/terex-shuts-down-waverly-plant-175-iowans-out-of-jobs

