Oklahoma-based company buys Terex facility in Waverly

The vacant Terex manufacturing facility will now be home to a company based out of Oklahoma City. CMI Roadbuilding Inc. bought the building in Waverly and plans to begin bringing in people this year.

Terex, a crane manufacturing business, shut down last July, leaving about 175 people without a job. Bill Werger, Waverly City Attorney and Director of Community and Economic Development says CMI is reaching out to former Terex employees.

