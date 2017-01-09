Hawkeyes name Brian Ferentz as new Offensive Coordinator

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a new man at the helm of the offense naming Brian Ferentz as the new Offensive Coordinator, days after the announcement that former Offensive Coordinator Greg Davis would be retiring.

Brian, the son of Kirk Ferentz, was a former offensive lineman for the Hawkeyes from 2002-2005 before being named the offensive line coach back in 2012.

B. Ferentz expressing his excitement for the new position in a release.

"It is an honor and privilege to be named offensive coordinator for the University of Iowa football program," Ferentz said. "As a member of the Hawkeye coaching staff, a former player and a kid who grew up around the black and gold, this is a special day for my family and me.

It's a promotion that Kirk said he's prepared to take on.

"Brian has been an integral member of our offensive coaching staff for five years, bringing national recognition to our offensive line and new levels of success in our running game,"Ferentz said. "Brian's coaching experience here at Iowa, coupled with his time in the NFL, has prepared him well for his new responsibilities as the offensive coordinator for Iowa football."

Prior to joining the Hawkeye coaching staff, Brian spent four years with the New England Patriots.