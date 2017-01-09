Waterloo man arrested after car chase, meth found

A car chase comes to an end after the driver runs out of gas after just three blocks. Waterloo Police say 38-year-old Jeremiah Wroblewski ran a stop sign at Rhey and Lafayette Streets.

It led to a chase at speeds of more than 50 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour neighborhood. Officers say he then ran out of his car, before being chased down and arrested.

Police later found a syringe with meth. Wroblewski is charged with eluding and possession of meth.