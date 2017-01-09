UPDATE: Name released in deadly Iowa City fire

UPDATE:

Iowa City Fire Department release the name of a man of a victim in a weekend house fire. On Sunday, 72-year-old Richard Nicking Thomson was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics where he died.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

---------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

Iowa City Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a house fire over the weekend.

Police have been on scene all day, telling us they are there for security measures and are treating the scene as a crime scene.

Melted siding and black soot remains on the home located in the 1500 block of Rochester Avenue.

Crews arrived early Sunday morning to find heavy smoke and fire in the basement.

Broken windows can be seen on the home.

Authorities estimate the fire caused around $100,000 in damage.

Damage is visible on all four sides of the house.

Officials say one person was able to escape through a second story window while another person wasn't as fortunate.

Neighbors say the man who owns the home typically keeps to himself and was living in the downstairs level of the home while another person was living upstairs.

Crews were able to get control of the fire within an hour.

One neighbor told KWWL he was impressed with the fire department who arrived quickly and was able to keep the fire from spreading to any of the nearby homes.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released, police are working to notify family and an autopsy is being done.

