Iowa GOP lawmakers begin session, promise big changes

Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republican leaders have kicked off the new session of the Iowa Legislature with promises to bring major changes to state government, while university students criticized a push for voter identification at the election polls.

Lawmakers gaveled in Monday with procedural moves in the House and Senate that formalized Republican control of the chambers. They can now move forward on a conservative agenda that's expected to include abortion restrictions and collective bargaining changes.

Democrats indicated they would resist such legislation, but they will have little power to stop it.

Student leaders at Iowa's three public universities added their voices Sunday by criticizing a bill that would prohibit students from using school-issued IDs to vote. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the students have misleading details about the bill.

