Noon Featured Pet: Meet Rocky

Written by Shannon Hayden, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Rocky is our featured pet this week, he is from the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.

Rocky is an American Staffordshire mix, and is about 1- years-old.

He came Cedar Bend from another rescue.

He gets along well with other dogs and does fine with cats. He was a little timid at first, but he warms up to people very quickly. He is a very sweet boy!

To adopt call : 319-232-6887

