Iowa gas prices up 3 cents a gallon - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa gas prices up 3 cents a gallon

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Iowa gas prices are averaging $2.38 a gallon, and have risen three cents a gallon in the past week.

GasBuddy reports the national average has increased 2.1 cents a gallon in the last week to $2.37 a gallon.

Prices in Iowa Sunday were 53.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 21 cents per gallon higher than one month ago. According to  GasBuddy, the national average has increased 16.2 cents per gallon during the last month.

GasBuddy finds prices in and around Iowa as follows:


Quad Cities- $2.31/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.30/g.
Des Moines- $2.54/g, up 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.50/g.
Omaha- $2.33/g, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.32/g.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.