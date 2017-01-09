Iowa gas prices up 3 cents a gallon

Iowa gas prices are averaging $2.38 a gallon, and have risen three cents a gallon in the past week.



GasBuddy reports the national average has increased 2.1 cents a gallon in the last week to $2.37 a gallon.



Prices in Iowa Sunday were 53.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 21 cents per gallon higher than one month ago. According to GasBuddy, the national average has increased 16.2 cents per gallon during the last month.



GasBuddy finds prices in and around Iowa as follows:





Quad Cities- $2.31/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.30/g.

Des Moines- $2.54/g, up 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.50/g.

Omaha- $2.33/g, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.32/g.