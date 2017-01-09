Iowa firefighters rescue dog on icy river - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa firefighters rescue dog on icy river

MADISON COUNTY (KWWL) -

Firefighters rescue a dog stranded on an icy river.

It happened in Madison County.

The dog was stuck underneath a bridge.

Firefighters used a boat to make their way across the frozen river to rescue the animal.

