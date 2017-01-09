Strangers help Iowa veteran search for missing dog

Complete strangers reach out to help an Iowa vet missing his dog.

The vet had the dog since working with the U.S. military in Afghanistan in 2009.

The Ames man says the dog wandered from his home last month, so he went to social media for help.

Strangers offered to help in person. One let him use their drone.

Another gave him a free plane ride to search for Jack from the sky.

His Facebook post about "Jack" got shared nearly 5,000 times.

But, he unfortunately did not find his dog