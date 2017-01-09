Strangers help Iowa veteran search for missing dog - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Strangers help Iowa veteran search for missing dog

Posted: Updated:
NBC News -

Complete strangers reach out to help an Iowa vet missing his dog.

The vet had the dog since working with the U.S. military in Afghanistan in 2009. 

The Ames man says the dog wandered from his home last month, so he went to social media for help.

Strangers offered to help in person. One let him use their drone.

Another gave him a free plane ride to search for Jack from the sky.

His Facebook post about "Jack" got shared nearly 5,000 times.

But, he unfortunately did not find his dog

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.