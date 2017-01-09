Lawmaker says Iowa City immigration action could lead to state bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A Republican legislator says he likely would re-introduce legislation requiring state and local governments to cooperate with federal immigration officials if Iowa City opts not to enforce immigration laws.

Denison Rep. Steven Holt filed a bill during that last legislative session requiring local officials to work with immigration officers. Holt told The Des Moines Register he'll feel compelled to introduce the bill again if the City Council in Iowa City approves a resolution preventing spending funds on immigration enforcement.

Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton says the issue arose after the election of Donald Trump. The city attorney is drafting a resolution that will be presented to the council.

Although Holt's bill failed last year, Republicans now control both chambers of the Legislature.

The session begins Monday.