Donald Trump slams 'over-rated' Meryl Streep for her Golden Globes attack

After Meryl Streep took square aim at Donald Trump in her speech at the Golden Globes, the president-elect had a few select words for the actress and the rest of Hollywood.

Streep accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday night when she made pointed comments about Trump, including, but not limited to, his stance on political issues, such as immigration.

"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts," the nine-time Golden Globe Award winner said after naming various actors at the event and the foreign countries they are from.

Streep then took particular exception to Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter, Serge Kovaleski, at a rally during the campaign season. Kovaleski suffers from a congenital joint condition.

"There was nothing good about it, but it did its job," Streep said. "It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can't get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was in real life. That instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone’s life because it gives permission for others to do the same."

"Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence," Streep added.

Though first quiet on Twitter, where he has been known for his animated live tweeting, Trump did speak to New York Times shortly after the awards show ended. He said he didn't catch the event on TV but did call Streep a "Hillary lover" in response to her remarks.

Trump added that he was "not surprised" that "liberal movie people" had attacked him. He also said, once again, that he "was never mocking anyone," as Streep suggested he did.

The incident did nothing to bring down the president-elect's spirits, even as his inauguration is a mere one week away.

"We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars," Trump assured.

Early Monday morning, Trump had more to say about Streep's speech, taking to Twitter to slam the Hollywood icon.

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes," Trump wrote in a three-part tweet. "She is a.....Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him.......'groveling' when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!"

Streep's remarks drew a backlash from some Trump conservatives, even from Trump critic Meghan McCain, who tweeted that Streep's speech was "why Trump won." She added that "if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how - you will help him get re-elected."

But Republican senator from Texas, John Cornyn, appeared to defend Streep's speech:

"Entertainment figures have the right to use their fame to express political opinions; we have the right not to patronize them," he tweeted.