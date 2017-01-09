Early-morning fire guts Waterloo home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Early-morning fire guts Waterloo home

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Firefighters say no one was injured, but a Waterloo house was gutted by a fire this morning.

Crews were called to 718 West 2nd Street before 4 a.m.

They say the owner of the house lives in Arizona. The owner did have a family member living in the home, but they recently moved out. 

Firefighters had to use ladders to access the fire on the second floor because the stairs had burned. They say by the time they got there, the fire was on the second floor. 

Updated by Amanda Gilbert

Smoke can be seen coming out of a house at  718 W. 2nd Street in Waterloo this morning.

Firefighters were called to the home before 4 a.m. to fight the fire.

They don't think anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire, but there is substantial damage.

The fire is under investigation at this time.

KWWL has a crew on the scene and will post updates we learn more.

