Panther wrestlers take down Northern Illinois 23-17

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The number 23 UNI wrestling team dominated the upper weights to top Northern Illinois 23-17 on Saturday afternoon. UNI's win moved the team to 2-0 to start off the MAC conference season.

The Panthers trailed 14-3 after dropping three of the first four matches, but UNI responded with three straight bonus point wins. Bryce Steiert got it rolling with a 19-5 major decision over Shaun’Qae McMurtry at 165 pounds. Taylor Lujan followed with a second period fall over Trace Engelkes at 174, while Jacob Holschlag picked up a major decision at 184 to jump start the Panthers.

UNI won six of ten matches on the afternoon.

RESULTS (FloWrestling rankings / NWCA team rank):

No. 22 UNI 23, NIU 17

133: Alijah Jeffery (NIU) tech fall Jay Schwarm (UNI), 16-0 (2:58)

141: Angel Velasquez (NIU) dec. Jake Hodges (UNI), 3-2

149: #8 Max Thomsen (UNI) dec. #18 Steve Bleise (NIU), 2-1

157: Caden McWhirter (NIU) inj. def. Paden Moore (UNI)

165: #12 Bryce Steiert (UNI) maj. dec. Shaun’Qae McMurtry (NIU), 19-5 (2:54 RT)

174: #12 Taylor Lujan (UNI) pinned Trace Engelkes (UNI), 4:41

184: Jacob Holschlag (UNI) maj. dec. Bryce Gorman (NIU), 11-1 (3:53 RT)

197: #13 Shawn Scott (NIU) dec. Chase Shedenhelm (UNI), 4-2 (2:04 RT)

285: JJ Everard (UNI) dec. Caleb Gossett (NIU), 6-2 (1:05 RT)

125: #10 Dylan Peters (UNI) dec. Brock Hudkins, (NIU), 7-2