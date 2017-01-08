Panther wrestlers take down Northern Illinois 23-17 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Panther wrestlers take down Northern Illinois 23-17

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

The number 23 UNI wrestling team dominated the upper weights to top Northern Illinois 23-17 on Saturday afternoon. UNI's win moved the team to 2-0 to start off the MAC conference season.

The Panthers trailed 14-3 after dropping three of the first four matches, but UNI responded with three straight bonus point wins. Bryce Steiert got it rolling with a 19-5 major decision over Shaun’Qae McMurtry at 165 pounds. Taylor Lujan followed with a second period fall over Trace Engelkes at 174, while Jacob Holschlag picked up a major decision at 184 to jump start the Panthers.

UNI won six of ten matches on the afternoon.

RESULTS (FloWrestling rankings / NWCA team rank):
No. 22 UNI 23, NIU 17
133: Alijah Jeffery (NIU) tech fall Jay Schwarm (UNI), 16-0 (2:58)
141: Angel Velasquez (NIU) dec. Jake Hodges (UNI), 3-2
149: #8 Max Thomsen (UNI) dec. #18 Steve Bleise (NIU), 2-1
157: Caden McWhirter (NIU) inj. def. Paden Moore (UNI)
165: #12 Bryce Steiert (UNI) maj. dec. Shaun’Qae McMurtry (NIU), 19-5 (2:54 RT)
174: #12 Taylor Lujan (UNI) pinned Trace Engelkes (UNI), 4:41
184: Jacob Holschlag (UNI) maj. dec. Bryce Gorman (NIU), 11-1 (3:53 RT)
197: #13 Shawn Scott (NIU) dec. Chase Shedenhelm (UNI), 4-2 (2:04 RT)
285: JJ Everard (UNI) dec. Caleb Gossett (NIU), 6-2 (1:05 RT)
125: #10 Dylan Peters (UNI) dec. Brock Hudkins, (NIU), 7-2

