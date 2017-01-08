UNI women top Evansville for 4-0 MVC start - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI women top Evansville for 4-0 MVC start

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

The Northern Iowa women turned in another solid defensive effort topping Evansville 54-40 on Sunday afternoon. The victory moved the Panthers to 4-0 on top of the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

Sophomore Ellie Herzberg led the way with 16 points while Madison Weekly added another 12 in the Panther win.

Evansville actually out-shot UNI 31% to o30% from the floor, but dominance on the boards propelled the Panthers to the win. UNI pulled down 18 offensive rebounds to just 3 for the Aces. Panther defenders also forced 19 turnovers.

