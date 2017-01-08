UNI women top Evansville for 4-0 MVC start

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The Northern Iowa women turned in another solid defensive effort topping Evansville 54-40 on Sunday afternoon. The victory moved the Panthers to 4-0 on top of the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

Sophomore Ellie Herzberg led the way with 16 points while Madison Weekly added another 12 in the Panther win.

Evansville actually out-shot UNI 31% to o30% from the floor, but dominance on the boards propelled the Panthers to the win. UNI pulled down 18 offensive rebounds to just 3 for the Aces. Panther defenders also forced 19 turnovers.