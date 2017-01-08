UNI women top Evansville for 4-0 MVC start

The Columbus Sailors scored early and often as they rolled past #2 Iowa City Regina 8-0. The third ranked Sailors broke in to the scoring column midway through the first half on a great cross from Sydney Shannon that Kiki Cabrera headed in to the right side of the net. The score was the first of three goals from Cabrera in the game.More >>
Sergio Garcia has won the first major championship of his career with a dramatic, sudden-death victory over Justin Rose at the Masters.More >>
