Shamet shoots Wichita State past Northern Iowa

Landry Shamet hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Wichita State beat Missouri Valley Conference nemesis Northern Iowa 80-66 on Sunday.

Rauno Nurger added 13 points and Conner Frankamp 11 for Wichita State (14-3, 4-0). Northern Iowa came in with a 3-2 record against the Shockers the past two seasons, while Wichita State was 36-2 against the rest of the MVC in that period. The Shockers hit 55 percent (11 of 20) of their 3-pointers.

Jeremy Morgan scored 15 points and Jordan Ashton and Klint Carlson had 12 apiece with Carlson grabbing 10 rebounds for the Panthers (5-10, 0-4), who have lost six straight, their longest losing streak since 2000-01.

Frankamp and Reaves hit 3-pointers in the final minute of the first half for a 39-32 lead. The Panthers stayed in range until a 12-2 run left the Shockers in front by 17, 72-55, with 4 1/2 minutes left.

