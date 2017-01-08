Iowa rallies to beat Rutgers 68-62

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Senior Peter Jok scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and Iowa rallied from nine down to beat Rutgers 68-62 Sunday and move back to .500 in the Big Ten.

Freshman Cordell Pemsl had 13 for the Hawkeyes (10-7, 2-2 Big Ten), who used a late 17-4 run to clinch its seventh win in nine games.

Iowa committed 18 turnovers, got crushed on the offensive glass 19-9 and went over eight minutes without a field goal. But the Hawkeyes woke up after 30 sluggish minutes, and Jordan Bohannon's layup off a steal gave the Hawkeyes a 57-55 lead with 3:59 left.

Nicholas Baer's jumper made it 63-59 with 1:08 to go.

Iowa's Dominique Uhl, ineffective for much of the season, scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.

Deshawn Freeman had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Rutgers (11-6, 0-4), who fell to 0-21 on the road since joining the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights hit just two free throws and four 3s.