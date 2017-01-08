UPDATE: Waterloo Police say kidnapping victim not cooperating in - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Waterloo Police say kidnapping victim not cooperating in investigation

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Waterloo Police say a kidnapping victim is refusing to give police information about what happened.

KWWL talked with police Monday morning. Police say the female victim didn't need medical attention, and is not cooperating with police in their investigation.

Waterloo Police were called to 56 Zuma Street before 3:30 p.m. Saturday for the report of a kidnapping.

Neighbors in the area say they saw several police officers reviewing the area.

We're trying to learn more from Waterloo Police about this incident.

