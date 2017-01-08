Packers defeat Giants, 38-13 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Packers defeat Giants, 38-13

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KWWL) -

The Green Bay Packers defeated the New York City Giants Sunday night, 38-13, in the NFC Wild Card Round.

More details to come.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.