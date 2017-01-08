Senator Grassley Tweets Secretary of Agriculture choice - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Senator Grassley Tweets Secretary of Agriculture choice

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley offers President-Elect Donald Trump some advice, who he thinks should be the next United States Secretary of Agriculture.

On Sunday, Senator Grassley Tweeted, “Still do not hv Ag Secy picked. Why don’t THEY settle on a gr8 VOICE FOR AGRICULTURE BILL NORTHEY Iowa secretary of Ag for 10 yrs.”

If chosen, an Iowan would stay in the role.

Right now, former governor Tom Vilsack is the Secretary of Agriculture and the only remaining member of President Obama’s original cabinet.

