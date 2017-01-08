Packers' Nelson leaves with rib injury - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Packers' Nelson leaves with rib injury

Green Bay wide receiver Jordy Nelson is headed back to the locker room after taking a shot to the left side of his body by New York Giants safety Leon Hall while trying to pull in a pass.

The injury happened with 11:08 left in the second quarter.

The Packers said Nelson had a rib injury, and his return was questionable.

Nelson stayed down on the sideline for a few minutes while play continued.

He then walked to a cart that took him inside the stadium, hunched over in the front seat with his hands on his face.

The Giants had a 6-0 lead with 7:24 left on two field goals by Robbie Gould.

