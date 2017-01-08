NEW DETAILS: Person killed in home invasion identified

New details unfold following a deadly shooting in Sumner Friday night.

Sheriff's deputies say they were called to 1359 Whitetail Avenue around 10:55 Friday night.

Days after the shooting crime scene tape barricades the home, reading "do not cross".

There are several unanswered questions Sunday night surrounding this incident. People in the area say they want answers. Neighbors say they want to know if they're safe.

"I just know that I got a text message from my mom saying that there was a home invasion," said Kassi Lohmann, Sumner.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations confirms someone invaded the home. Public records indicates John and Megan Eimer own the property, buying it from a family back in November.

KWWL reached out to the couple on Facebook to confirm details and to see if they're safe. Megan responded saying, "We do appreciate your prayers and well wishes during this time," but she did not confirm whether they were home during the invasion.

However, John's Facebook page is lined with prayers, hoping for a speedy recovery with posts like, "God bless you John, there's a lot of people pulling for you."

The Bremer County Sheriff confirms one person, 46-year-old Steven Anthony of Davenport died during the home invasion.

As for the person injured, authorities aren't releasing any names at this time.

For now, the Sumner shooting has the community buzzing with concern.

KWWL went to the Bremer County Sheriff's office Sunday to talk to Sheriff Pickett, but was told he would not be available until Monday.

KWWL then asked to talk to someone else, attempting to get answers for the public, but a Bremer County Sheriff's office employee said, deputies could not answer our questions.

The sheriff's office confirms the community is safe, but KWWL has not heard whether the person responsible is in custody or alive.

