April hearing set in open records dispute on police shooting

April hearing set in open records dispute on police shooting

(AP) -

A judge will hear an Iowa newspaper's arguments for releasing records related to 2015 fatal police shooting in Burlington in April.

The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2i5EJCg ) an April 19 hearing has been scheduled in its effort to obtain police videos and other records.

Burlington Officer Jesse Hill accidentally shot 34-year-old Autumn Steele in January 2015 while responding to a fight between Steele and her husband.

The newspaper and Steele's family want to see investigative files related to the shooting.

Burlington Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are resisting the open records request.

They say they have fulfilled what the law requires by releasing basic details about the shooting and a 12-second video from Hill's body camera.

