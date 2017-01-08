Waterloo company takes hundreds of employees on vacation

Hundreds of Bertch Cabinet employees are heading to the Caribbean all on the company's expense.

"We're flying into Fort Lauderdale, and then we're gonna get on a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico...exciting just to get away from everything, the cold," said Amanda Broten.

More than 600 of them packing their bags for the week-long trip, even the spouses of employees. "I've never been on a cruise so this is the first time for me...we're considering this our honeymoon," said Lyndsey Eldridge-Fortune.

After meeting their annual goal, the Waterloo based manufacturing company considers this a reward. "It gets people working around a common goal and encourages teamwork, so that's really been the motivation," said co-founder Gary Bertch.

Meanwhile, many travelers are focused on security after the recent shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport. "It's the same airport, but we consider it probably the safest airport to fly into now," added Gary.

So, the trip goes on. These eastern Iowans looking forward to their well-deserved getaway.

The group is staying overnight in Miami, then Monday morning boarding the cruise. Employees had the option of either taking the trip, or a cash bonus.