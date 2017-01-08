1 dead in Iowa City house fire

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire that killed one person in Iowa City.

The Iowa City Fire Department says firefighters were called to the home in the 1500 block of Rochester Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found a fire burning in the basement and heavy smoke billowing through the home.

One person died in the fire. A second person who was in the home escaped through a second-floor window.

Authorities did not immediately release the name Sunday of the person who died in the fire.

Officials estimate that the fire caused roughly $100,000 damage to the home.