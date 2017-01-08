1 person injured in Waterloo rollover - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

1 person injured in Waterloo rollover


Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
One person was taken to Allen Hospital in Waterloo after a rollover.

A viewer sent us this photo from the 800 block of Logan Avenue Saturday night.

Waterloo Police say one person was in the car at the time.

The driver was alert and conscious after the accident and is expected to be okay. 

The accident remains under investigation. 

