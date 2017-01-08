Queen Elizabeth attends church for the first time in weeks - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Queen Elizabeth attended church Sunday morning, which was her first public appearance in weeks.

She arrived at church near her rural Sandringham estate, after missing both the Christmas and New Year's service due to a heavy cold.

Many people who also attended church say the Queen looked well, but a little frail as well.

