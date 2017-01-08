Iowa, Nebraska school districts to receive school bus funds - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa, Nebraska school districts to receive school bus funds

   DES MOINES - School districts in Iowa and Nebraska are among the 88 across the country to receive federal funding to replace or modify school buses to reduce exhaust emissions.
The Environmental Protection Agency says it is providing $7.7 million to replace or retrofit 401 diesel engine buses to reduce pollutants the agency says are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.
In Iowa, the Bondurant-Farrar district gets $70,000 for three buses, Lawton-Bronson district gets $80,000 for four and Sioux City schools will get $20,000 for one bus.
In Nebraska, Arlington Public Schools and Wahoo Public Schools each get $20,000 for a bus.
Applicants replacing buses with engine model years of 2006 and older will receive rebates between $15,000 and $25,000, depending on the size of the bus.

