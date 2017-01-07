Burton scores 27, Iowa State holds off Texas 79-70 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Burton scores 27, Iowa State holds off Texas 79-70

AMES (KWWL) -

Deonte Burton scored 27 points and Iowa State held off Texas 79-70 on Saturday for its fourth win in five games.

Monte Morris had 22 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and zero turnovers for the Cyclones (10-4, 2-1 Big 12), who won despite not hitting a free throw for over 30 minutes.

Iowa State pushed its lead to 40-31 by halftime and jumped ahead by 14 early in the second half. Texas (7-8, 1-2) closed to within 68-65 with 3:42 left, but a Matt Thomas 3 after a pair of defensive stops put the game out of reach.

Iowa State went just 5 of 12 from the line and was outrebounded 35-29. But the Cyclones forced 19 turnovers and put up 14 more shots than Texas.

Kerwin Roach Jr. scored 21 for the Longhorns, Tevin Mack had 15 points and Andrew Jones had 14. But Texas also struggled from the line, going just 8 for 16.

