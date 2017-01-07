Fatal Virginia wreck blamed on slick road - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fatal Virginia wreck blamed on slick road

Virginia State Police say slick roads have caused more than 500 crashes, including one that was fatal.

State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said a man died in a Greene County crash that's being blamed on slick roads. She says the man's SUV struck another vehicle, then ran off the road and overturned in a creek.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The snow has moved out of Virginia, but police say driving conditions remain dangerous and are encouraging people to stay off the roads.

