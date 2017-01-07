Update: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bremer County

UPDATE: The Bremer County Sheriff's Office remains tight-lipped about details of a deadly shooting in Sumner.

We are able to confirm that one person was found dead, and a second person was injured when sheriff's deputies arrived to the scene Friday night.

Authorities were called to 1359 Whitetail Avenue at 10:55 p.m. Friday.

We have reached out to authorities about details, and we have not heard back.

According to public record with the Bremer County Assessor's Office, the property was purchased by John and Megan Eimers back on Nov. 2, 2016.

We have asked whether John or Megan Eimers were involved in the incident, and we have not yet heard back from the Bremer County Sheriff to confirm that information.

-----------------------

According to the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, they're investigating an active crime scene where one person was found dead, and another person was found with gunshot injuries in Sumner.

Deputies were called to 1359 Whitetail Avenue in Sumner at 10:55 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Names will be released once family members are notified.

At last check, the Bremer County Sheriff's Office believes there is not threat to the community, but authorities will not tell us why.

We have reached out several times today to confirm information about this shooting incident, and we have not yet heard specific details from authorities.

-----------------------

Bremer County Sheriff's Deputies say they are investigating an active crime scene in Sumner.

Right now, the Whitetail Avenue and First intersection that turns into West Highway 93 is blocked.

It appears authorities are investigating a farm area.

We have put in inquiries with the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, and they are waiting to confirm all the correct information before releasing to the public.

We have also reached out the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations to see whether they're assisting with the crime scene or to confirm who was affected, and we have not yet heard back.

Please stay with KWWL as we hope to confirm more information.

-----------------------

The Bremer County Sheriff's office confirms there was shooting in Sumner.

We're waiting to confirm more details coming into our newsroom with the Bremer County Sheriff's office.

Stay with KWWL as this story develops.