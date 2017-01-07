Trials for brothers charged in lottery scandal delayed

Trials for brothers charged with ongoing criminal conduct in Iowa for allegedly fixing lottery games to collect jackpots have been delayed.

On Wednesday District Court Judge Bradley McCall entered an order moving the trial for Eddie Tipton to July 10.

Tipton had been scheduled to go on trial Feb. 13.

His brother, Tommy Tipton, a former Texas justice of the peace, was facing trial Jan. 23 but his date has now been moved to Sept. 11.

Eddie Tipton was a lottery computer technology official at the Urbandale, Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association.

Prosecutors allege he took advantage of a false random number generating program he designed to predict winning numbers on specific days of the year.

He's accused of recruiting his brother and others to help him cash winning tickets.