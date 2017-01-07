Family says they landed in Ft. Lauderdale minutes before shootin - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Family says they landed in Ft. Lauderdale minutes before shooting

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A family from Waterloo says they flew into Ft. Lauderdale early Friday afternoon.

The group of girls say they planned a girls weekend in Miami months ago.

Their travels started in Cedar Rapids with a layover in Atlanta, from there they flew to Ft. Lauderdale.

The women say their flight was set to land at 11:50 a.m., but it was running early.

The family landed at 11:30 a.m., they say just 20 minutes before Esteban Ruiz Santiago started shooting.

They landed and walked to terminal two to get their bags, the spot where Santiago was.

The family says they are grateful their flight arrived early, saying they could have been hurt.

