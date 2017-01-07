Dubuque police selling custom hockey jerseys for fundraiser

The Dubuque Police Historical Committee is selling custom hockey jerseys.

The funds raised are to upkeep the restored 1948 Chevrolet Stylemaster squad car, help send members of the Dubuque Police Honor Guard to Washington D.C. for National Law Enforcement Memorial day during Police Week, also to help preserve the department's history.

For more information, visit: https://dbqpolicehockey17.itemorder.com/.