UPDATE: Latest on Florida airport shooting

Authorities said one of those killed was a teacher and the other was the suspected shooter who opened fire in a classroom at North Park School.More >>
Authorities said one of those killed was a teacher and the other was the suspected shooter who opened fire in a classroom at North Park School.More >>
Abby Turpin will join Ron Steele in June as co-anchor of KWWL news at five, six and ten.More >>
Abby Turpin will join Ron Steele in June as co-anchor of KWWL news at five, six and ten.More >>
Storms have moved out but isolated rain is possible MondayMore >>
Storms have moved out, but isolated rain is possible today.More >>
Stay with KWWL as this story develops.More >>
Stay with KWWL as this story develops.More >>
Key GOP lawmakers confirmed Monday they plan to use state money to fund the estimated $3 million program, which requires Iowa to forfeit millions in federal Medicaid dollars.More >>
Key GOP lawmakers confirmed Monday they plan to use state money to fund the estimated $3 million program, which requires Iowa to forfeit millions in federal Medicaid dollars.More >>